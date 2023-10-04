Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target cut by FBN Securities from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of ASAN opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.30. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $696,355.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,204.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,464,847 shares of company stock valued at $67,312,785 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,218,125. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Asana by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

