Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

