Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $103.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.