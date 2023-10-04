Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $192.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 143.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.