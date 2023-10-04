Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Azenta were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $207,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Azenta

In other news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.