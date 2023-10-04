BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.75. BAB shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 2,001 shares traded.
BAB Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.
BAB Announces Dividend
BAB Company Profile
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.
