Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares traded.
Bahamas Petroleum Stock Down 8.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33. The company has a market cap of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.
Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
