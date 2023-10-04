Bank of America Trims Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Target Price to $199.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.64.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $139.35 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Progressive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $2,714,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

