BCM Advisors LLC Buys 3,787 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.52.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

