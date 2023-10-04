Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LLC CA

Cutler Group LLC CA decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $211,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

