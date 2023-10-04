Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.0 %

TECH stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

