bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,088.0 days.

bioMérieux Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.34. bioMérieux has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

About bioMérieux

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.