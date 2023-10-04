Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $506,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,286.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,832 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $506,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,286.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,865. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLKB

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BLKB opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.65 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.