Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Update

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,961,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 1,819,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 98.86%. The company had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

