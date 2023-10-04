Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $33,934,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after acquiring an additional 245,524 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 229,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $10,578,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,553.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.