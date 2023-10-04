Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.
Boyd Group Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $173.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.68. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $202.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 50.89.
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $753.24 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
