Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $173.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.68. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $202.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 50.89.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $753.24 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYDGF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

