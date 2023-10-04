Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Position Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $11,028,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 240,685 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

