Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bunge were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Bunge by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Bunge by 2.7% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.86. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.