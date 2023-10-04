BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,493,100 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 2,669,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.3 days.
BYD Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BYDDF opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.59. BYD has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $36.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYDDF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BYD in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BYD in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
