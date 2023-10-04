Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 984 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.21.

Splunk Stock Down 0.1 %

Splunk stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $147.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,058 shares of company stock worth $3,933,253. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

