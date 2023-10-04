Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCORF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James raised Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

About Canaccord Genuity Group

OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

