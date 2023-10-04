Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 135.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $79,231,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 381.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after buying an additional 1,113,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 22,192.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after buying an additional 954,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

