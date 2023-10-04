Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 314 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

