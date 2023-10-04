CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $448,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $2,703,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSE:KMX opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,858 shares of company stock worth $7,669,265. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

