Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) versus Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Critical Review

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casa Systems and Silicom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $286.54 million 0.26 -$79.21 million ($1.18) -0.66 Silicom $159.67 million 1.09 $18.31 million $2.78 9.27

Silicom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casa Systems. Casa Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

52.7% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Silicom shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Casa Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Silicom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Casa Systems and Silicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems -44.27% -408.36% -21.86% Silicom 11.87% 10.47% 8.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Casa Systems and Silicom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Casa Systems presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.16%. Silicom has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Casa Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than Silicom.

Risk & Volatility

Casa Systems has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicom has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicom beats Casa Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, as well as small cell solutions, axyom element management system, and fixed wireless access devices; and virtual, centralized, and distributed deployment, and bandwidth capacity expansion systems. The company provides optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice router, fiber extension, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. Casa Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards. The company also provides virtualized and universal customer-premises equipment; and edge devices for SD-WAN, secure access service edge, Telco dedicated routers, and NFV deployments. It serves customers in the original equipment manufacturing, cloud, telco, mobile, and related service provider market. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

