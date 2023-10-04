Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $201.56

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.56 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 177.20 ($2.14). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 177.20 ($2.14), with a volume of 363,857 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAML shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.20) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.56. The stock has a market cap of £315.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Ferrar bought 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £13,972.80 ($16,889.64). 11.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

