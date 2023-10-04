ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 281.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,973 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.71. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,473,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,261,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,497,170 shares of company stock worth $26,250,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

