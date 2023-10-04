Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 565 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

