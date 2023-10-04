Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

