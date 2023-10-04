Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,341.88

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,341.88 ($16.22) and traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($14.51). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,210 ($14.63), with a volume of 1,179 shares changing hands.

Churchill China Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,336.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,341.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,613.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,266.67%.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

