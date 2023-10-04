CIBC Cuts NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $32.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 201.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

