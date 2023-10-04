Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBGPF opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.