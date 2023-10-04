Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

