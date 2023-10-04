Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.89

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as low as $9.73. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 36,023 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $172.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

