Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 7.3% in September

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $154,706.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,198,698.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 6,098 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $154,706.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,415 shares in the company, valued at $11,198,698.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $270,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,833.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,550 shares of company stock worth $2,805,779 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 784.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

