Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $214.60

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.60 ($2.59) and traded as low as GBX 166.70 ($2.01). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.02), with a volume of 817,189 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRST. UBS Group raised Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.04) to GBX 346 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 250.86 ($3.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £426.95 million, a P/E ratio of 477.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.60.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

