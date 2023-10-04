DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,562.02

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,562.02 ($55.14) and traded as low as GBX 4,481 ($54.16). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,499 ($54.38), with a volume of 161,457 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCC. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on DCC from GBX 7,250 ($87.63) to GBX 6,520 ($78.81) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($63.36) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 5,265.50 ($63.65).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,429.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,562.02. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,331.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.76.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

