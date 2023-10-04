Defender Capital LLC. Sells 1,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Defender Capital LLC. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

