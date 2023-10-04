Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,248 shares of company stock worth $15,024,706. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

