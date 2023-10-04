DNB Markets Upgrades Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOK

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.