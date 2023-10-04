DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 400.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $54,899,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 249.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 991,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 708,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $33,986,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

DTM stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.