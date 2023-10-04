DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.89

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.56. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 22,893 shares.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.