DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.89

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.56. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 22,893 shares.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

