E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Takes $153,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

