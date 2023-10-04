Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.17

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.17 and traded as low as $30.30. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 2,360 shares trading hands.
Eagle Financial Services Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.67%.
About Eagle Financial Services
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.
