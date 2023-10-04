Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.96

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.96 and traded as low as $5.69. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 138,410 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 960.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Stories

