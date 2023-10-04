Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Enovis were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Enovis Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.03. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.06 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

