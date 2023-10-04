Enzi Wealth Buys 382 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Enzi Wealth increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

