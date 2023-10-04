Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5,224.3% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $63,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

