ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ESAB were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after buying an additional 849,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,631 shares of company stock worth $115,926 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESAB Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ESAB opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESAB

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.