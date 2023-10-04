Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $172.24

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.24 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 161 ($1.95). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 169.20 ($2.05), with a volume of 625,587 shares changing hands.

Essentra Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £488.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3,384.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Essentra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.00. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

